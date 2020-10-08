https://bongino.com/kamala-harris-top-five-lies-from-last-nights-debate

Kamala Harris spewed no shortage of falsehoods during last night Vice Presidential debate, and because she’s a leftist, she doesn’t have to worry about the mainstream media fact checking her.

Unfortunately for her, we were able to catch them all. Here are the top five.

1. The Great Fracking Flip Flop

Joe Biden took a pro-fracking stance recently in Pennsylvania. “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.” But you didn’t have to listen to Donald Trump to think otherwise, you just had to listen to Biden, who claimed during the Democrat debates that there would be “no more” fracking if he were elected president.

Harris also decided double down on her recent flip flop on fracking last night, perhaps after realizing the unpopularity of opposing it. “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact” she claimed.

VP Pence replied “Look, Sen. Harris, you’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts. You yourself said on multiple occasions when you were running for president that you would ban fracking.”

One of those previous occasions was during a presidential town hall where Harris said “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking, so yes. And starting — and starting with what we can do on day one around public lands, right? And then there has to be legislation, but yes — and this is something I’ve taken on in California. I have a history of working on this issue.”

2. Honest Abe, Dishonest Kamala

Harris invented history to argue against confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“You want to talk about packing the court, let’s have that discussion. Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election and there was a Supreme Court seat vacant with 27 days to go. Honest Abe decided to wait till the election” claimed Harris.

In reality, Lincoln didn’t send a nominee in October 1864 to the Senate because the Senate was out of session until December. He sent nominee Salmon P. Chase to the Senate during the second day of the new session, and he was was confirmed that same day.

3. The Charlottesville Lie That Just Won’t Die

Kamala resurrected another discredited talking point that Biden has also pushed heavily as of late. “[Trump], on the issue of Charlottesville, where people were peacefully protesting the need for racial justice where a young woman was killed, and on the other side, there were neo-Nazis carrying tiki torches, shouting racial epithets, antisemitic slurs. And Donald Trump, when asked about it, said there were fine people on both sides” Harris claimed.

VP Pence refuted the lie immediately. “You know, I think this is one of the things that makes people dislike the media so much in this country. That you selectively edit, just like Sen. Harris did, comments that President Trump and I and others on our side of the aisle make. Sen. Harris conveniently omitted after the president made comments about people on either side of the debate over monuments, he condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, and has done so repeatedly.”

4. The Biden Tax Plan

“We saw enough of it in last week’s debate, but I think this is supposed to be a debate based on facts and truth, and the truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear. He will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year,” Harris said. VP Pence fired back “Joe Biden said twice in the debate last week that he’s going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. That was tax cuts that gave the average working family to a thousand dollars in a tax break every single year.”

Harris then chided Pence for “interrupting” her and then said his comments weren’t true.

Biden has on numerous occasions said the first thing he would do after taking office would be repealing the Trump tax cuts.

5. The Coronavirus Hoax Hoax

“The president said coronavirus was a hoax,” Harris falsely claimed.

Much like the Charlottesville lie, the claim that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax only convinces those who don’t bother to check the full context of the quote (which unfortunately seems to be most people). President Trump was not calling the coronavirus a hoax, but rather the democrats’ politicization of it.

What Trump actually said was: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. They tried the impeachment hoax. … And this is their new hoax.” He further clarified “Hoax [is] referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody, because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them, not — I’m not talking about what’s happening here. I’m talking what they’re doing. That’s the hoax.”

But as usual, Democrats and the media didn’t let the facts get in the way of their narratives last night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

