https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/latest-report-shows-total-covid-deaths-include-cases-covid-not-listed-death-certificates/

At the end of August we dropped a direct hit on the Democrat Party, their mainstream media and their coronavirus narrative and all hell broke loose.



We’ve never seen anything quite like this. Democrats, their fake news media and their ‘fact checker’ allies were completely outraged over our post reporting that only 9,210 Americans died exclusively from the coronavirus alone. The rest of the coronavirus victims had numerous serious illnesses and co-morbidities.

The other tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC have on average 2.6 other serious health conditions.

It became very clear that Democrats and their media didn’t want Americans to know the full truth about the COVID-19 pandemic for some reason.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

The article about COVID-19 was this –

The gist of the article was that COVID-19 is not nearly as deadly as first projected by the WHO in January and then by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx in March. Based on CDC numbers only 6% of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 were deaths where the only factor in the individual’s death was COVID-19.

From the CDC website.



For all the other deaths reported by the CDC linked to COVID-19, the individuals who passed away had 2-3 other serious illnesses or co-morbidities. This comes from actual data from the CDC (as posted above).

President Trump later retweeted our article.

CNN wrote an hit piece this report, the President’s retweet and our article entitled – Twitter removes QAnon supporter’s false claim about coronavirus death statistics that Trump had retweeted

They also tweeted out their work:

Twitter has taken down a tweet containing a false claim about coronavirus death statistics that was made by a supporter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory — a post that President Trump retweeted earlier in the day https://t.co/QL65Bjw0Fe — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2020

Of course they never approached us about their garbage report. CNN assumed that we were saying none of the other 94% of deaths classified as COVID-19 deaths were caused by COVID-19.

This is not what we said as you can read for yourself in our post.

What we did say is that only 9,210 deaths were “completely due to the coronavirus alone. The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on.”

The rest of the media and social media went into a frenzy as well. Others shared tweets related to our post:

6% — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2020

Candice Owens tweeted:

The CDC now claims that 94% of all coronavirus deaths were supplementary, meaning, the person had co-morbidities. Less than 10,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 alone. #Coronavirus is and always has been a hoax. Democrats masked & impoverished America to rig an election. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2020

Donald Trump Jr responded to a tweet attacking our post:

The data came from the CDC!!!

Are you fricken kidding me with this spin??? https://t.co/kZx6WXt7Jo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 1, 2020

Other media outlets published reports on Sunday and Monday rehashing our report with numbers from the CDC. ABC, CBS and FOX all posted articles that supported the position in our post – yep, we were right.

But Democrats and the media could not have it. So the fact checker allies at Facebook came after us as well – not one, not two, but now ten of them!

According to noted Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD and author:

“The CDC guidelines allow excess leeway for true non-COVID-19 primary causes of death to be ignored, especially among the frail of any age group, with serious chronic or acute co-morbidity, when such persons simply test “PCR positive” for COVID-19 within 30-60 days of their demise. This kind of inappropriate coding could affect a large percentage of CDC-designated “C19 deaths”. Moreover, absent detailed justification, immediately, the CDC must remove those > 5000 “C19 deaths” (as of 8/26/20 https://cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm), associated with “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events”)

We now have additional evidence that the number of coronavirus deaths reported to date is questionable.

One report shows that in Florida (and no doubt across the country) all deaths within 30 days of a positive COVID test are considered COVID deaths with minor exceptions:

When evaluating the COVID death toll, it’s important to understand that all deaths within 30 days of a positive COVID test are considered COVID deaths unless exclusion criteria are met (trauma, suicide). Everyone in the hospital or long-term care is tested. — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) October 7, 2020

Individuals are counted as COVID even though COVID may not be on the death certificate:

Screenshot of email and address block of email. pic.twitter.com/IAOeBeSnZL — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) October 7, 2020

The CDC COVID totals also include accidental deaths and poisonings.

Also, what is ignored to date by the Democrats and their media are the costs and deaths related to the lockdowns in response to the China coronavirus. Thousands of doctors have signed off on a petition to remove the lockdowns and move toward a policy of protecting those who are at higher risk of dying from COVID (i.e. those with 2-3 comorbidities). This should have been done from the start:

Stanford ID epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya summarizes C19 lockdown collateral damage: starvation, malaria, cancer, cardiovascular dis, & suicide deaths which dwarf C19 deaths https://t.co/lzGhEN20fm — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 8, 2020

The Democrats’ entire political strategy depends on the seriousness of the coronavirus . They can then blame President Trump and also argue for mail-in voting in the hopes of stealing the election.

Obviously, the reporting behind COVID deaths is questionable at best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

