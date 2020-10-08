http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fhbZjkZHsOU/

NBA star LeBron James and former ESPN host Jemele Hill went lowbrow by calling Vice President Mike Pence “sh*t,” after a fly landed on his head during the debate on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, James jumped to Instagram to attack the VP over the errant insect incident with a photo of Pence and the fly along with the caption, “Y’all know what flies favorite destination s right!!?? Yup you guessed it.” He then added rolling laughing face and piles of poop emojis. At the bottom of the photo he then added “FOH,” meaning “get the f**k outta here.”

The L.A. Lakers star posted the attack on his Instagram Story page.

James was not alone, though.

Jemele Hill also went for the low IQ joke saying that a fly landing on the VP’s head “makes sense” because “flies are attracted to shit.”

Though, Hill and James didn’t have these jokes when a fly landed on Obama’s face years ago.

A number of other members of the NBA also commented on the fly during the debate:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...