NBA star LeBron James and former ESPN host Jemele Hill went lowbrow by calling Vice President Mike Pence “sh*t,” after a fly landed on his head during the debate on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, James jumped to Instagram to attack the VP over the errant insect incident with a photo of Pence and the fly along with the caption, “Y’all know what flies favorite destination s right!!?? Yup you guessed it.” He then added rolling laughing face and piles of poop emojis. At the bottom of the photo he then added “FOH,” meaning “get the f**k outta here.”

Even LeBron James chimed in on the fly on Mike Pence’s head Ὀ pic.twitter.com/fmOx0aYj3U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2020

The L.A. Lakers star posted the attack on his Instagram Story page.

James was not alone, though.

Jemele Hill also went for the low IQ joke saying that a fly landing on the VP’s head “makes sense” because “flies are attracted to shit.”

I know y’all see that fly on Mike Pence’s head. Makes sense since flies are attracted to shit. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2020

Though, Hill and James didn’t have these jokes when a fly landed on Obama’s face years ago.

A number of other members of the NBA also commented on the fly during the debate:

Forever more this debate will be known as “The Fly Debate “. I feel bad for Pence — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 8, 2020

That fly was big chilling 😂😂😂

I know I’m not trippin — Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) October 8, 2020

A whole fly tho 😂😂😂 — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) October 8, 2020

Naw yo get the fly out his hair 😂😂😂 — Brad Wanamaker (@phillybul_22) October 8, 2020

Is that a fly??? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 8, 2020

