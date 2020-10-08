https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520215-limbaugh-trump-to-hold-virtual-rally-on-radio-show-friday

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced that President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Trump chastises Whitmer for calling him ‘complicit’ in extremism associated with kidnapping scheme Trump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis MORE will host a “virtual rally” on his nationally syndicated show on Friday as Trump seeks to gin up enthusiasm among his supporters heading into Election Day.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said on his show Thursday afternoon. “It will be special, and I am really looking forward to it.”

The conservative host, who boasts 15.5 million listeners per day according to Talkers Magazine, also said that listeners can submit questions for the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limbaugh’s announcement was prerecorded, as the 69-year-old is currently undergoing treatment of stage 4 lung cancer. Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union speech in February.

The president has said in recent days he wants to go back on the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, which resulted in him temporarily suspending planned campaign appearances.

Trump said Thursday morning that he would not attend a virtual debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Experts predict record election turnout as more than 6.6 million ballots cast in early voting tally Trump-appointed global media chief sued over allegations of pro-Trump agenda MORE after the commission overseeing the debates moved next week’s scheduled in-person town hall online to protect the health of those involved.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business, adding, “I’m not going to waste my time with a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, that is ridiculous.”

Trump was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for four days before returning to the White House on Monday. The campaign has not confirmed in multiple interviews when the president last tested negative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

