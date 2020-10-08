https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-kicks-teen-girl-over-mask

A man was caught on cellphone video kicking a 16-year-old girl in the face after he chewed her out for not wearing a mask and was “racially abusing her” on a bus in the United Kingdom — and then a fellow passenger body slammed the man to the floor, threatened to “murder” him, stomped on his head, and threw him off the bus, the Daily Mail reported.

What are the details?

Video shows a man and woman sitting on the bus during an Oct. 1 ride in West Bromwich and excoriating a girl — who was sitting in front of them and on the opposite side — for not wearing a mask.

“All I’m saying is put your mask on!” the man told the girl, according to the outlet. “I’m not being racist, but the virus is more common in black and Asians. Put your f***ing mask on.”

The Daily Mail said the girl replied but was shouted down by the woman who asked her, “Why do I have to come on the bus and put up with you sitting next to us with no mask on?”

The woman also told the girl, “If you weren’t 16 years old, I would knock you the f*** out,” the Daily Mail reported.

As the couple walk toward the bus door to de-board, the man turns around and kicks the girl in the face, the outlet said. It isn’t clear if he does so in response to a parting shot from the girl.

With that, a passenger stands up, grabs the man from behind, and body slams him to the floor.

While the body-slammed man covers his head, the passenger stands over him, points his finger at his face, and threatens him: “What are you doing, you piece of s**t? I will f***ing murder you.”

As he’s walking away, he stomps on the man’s head.

The woman comes to the man’s defense and appears to try hitting the intervening passenger — but he easily swipes her away, grabs her and the body-slammed man, and throws them off the bus.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

What are police saying?

A West Midlands police spokesman shared a still image from surveillance video showing the man as he was being thrown off the bus, the Daily Mail said.

“Do you recognize this man?” police asked, according to the outlet. “We want to speak with him urgently after a teenager was racially abused and attacked on a bus in Hill Top, West Bromwich last week.”

Police said an “argument broke out on the 79 bus in Moxley at around 5:40 p.m. on 1 October, before a fellow passenger racially abused the 16-year-old and kicked her. We have spoken to the girl and are examining mobile phone footage which has been shared on social media. We take racially aggravated crimes extremely seriously, and our enquiries continue.”

