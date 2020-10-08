https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/08/mary-katharine-ham-busts-the-kamala-harris-victim-of-mansplaining-narrative/

One of the narratives coming out of last night’s vice presidential debate is that Mike Pence was sexist and mansplaining to Sen. Kamal Harris:

From CNN’s S.E. Cupp:

Here’s ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather who had his own issues with sexism when his network hired Connie Chung as his co-anchor:

And is there a reporter that interrupts more than Andrea Mitchell and her patented shouted-out questions at inopportune times?

Now, her’s Mary Katharine Ham to BUST that narrative:

The numbers don’t lie:

Exactly. It was a debate!

And what’s the word again when men think that a woman can’t handle herself?

