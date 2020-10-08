https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mayhem-in-wauwatosa-antifa-blm-storms-the-suburbs/
Listen to this homeowner who comes outside to confront Antifa
Smashing Windows
Rioters Tear Gassed
Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020
BLM-antifa rioters are smashing businesses & homes in Wauwatosa, Wisc. tonight. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/iIleGLoViy
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2020
As the BLM crowd was marching through the neighborhoods of Wauwatosa, one man came out to tell people to get off of his property, telling them there are people who most likely support BLM. One guy drove on his yard with a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/yxOyZXqMOQ
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020
At another stand off between police and BLM marchers, the crowd inched their way towards the cops, using a car as cover. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5lQDwfE1BB
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020
Someone’s front yard #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/7FjtFCFBgn
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 8, 2020
Residential area #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/Ff9V5oatUk
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 8, 2020
They got onto the freeway, riot police have shown up and made at least one arrest. Are following the group now. #Wauwatosa #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/BDU7bxkq8b
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 7, 2020
DEVELOPING: Rioters throw rocks at residential HOMES in #Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Smashing windows.
Someone in crowd shouts: “That’s somebody’s home!”
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 8, 2020