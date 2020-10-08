https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/mcdonalds-adds-new-bakery-items-first-time-almost-decade/

(KPTV) – McDonald’s is adding new bakery items for the first time in a nearly a decade as the breakfast wars heat up during the pandemic.

Beginning October 28, the McCafé bakery lineup is expanding with three new options: an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll. They will be available all day across participating restaurants in the United States.

“We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, in a statement.

