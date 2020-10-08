https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520147-megyn-kelly-scolds-kamala-harris-on-debate-facial-expressions-take-it-like-a

Megyn Kelly scolded Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday for various facial expressions she made during that evening’s vice presidential debate, arguing there are better ways to deal with a political opponent.

The former Fox News and NBC News journalist said on Twitter that Harris should take Vice President Pence’s criticism “like a woman” and “not make faces.”

Kelly was asked to clarify her remarks by A&E’s Elizabeth Vargas, formerly of ABC News, in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take it like a woman?” Vargas tweeted.

Instead of “like a man,” Kelly replied. “We can be stoic too.”

Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Take it like a woman? — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of “like a man.” We can be stoic too — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

The critique from Kelly was part of mixed reactions to the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s expressions that ranged from glaring to smirking to smiling aimed during the lone 2020 vice presidential debate, held in Salt Lake City.

I truly couldn’t sympathize more with her having this problem but the smirking, eye rolls, angry laughing, general facial expressions, etc. need to be dialed down about 200 notches. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris’s facial expressions for president. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Jim-From-The-Office-Shooting Looks-At-The-Camera energy from Kamla Harris — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 8, 2020

The next debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled for Wednesday, but the event will be held virtually due to health safety concerns after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

