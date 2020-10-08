https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520147-megyn-kelly-scolds-kamala-harris-on-debate-facial-expressions-take-it-like-a

Megyn Kelly scolded Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday for various facial expressions she made during that evening’s vice presidential debate, arguing there are better ways to deal with a political opponent.

The former Fox News and NBC News journalist said on Twitter that Harris should take Vice President Pence’s criticism “like a woman” and “not make faces.”

Kelly was asked to clarify her remarks by A&E’s Elizabeth Vargas, formerly of ABC News, in a tweet.

“Take it like a woman?” Vargas tweeted.

Instead of “like a man,” Kelly replied. “We can be stoic too.”

The critique from Kelly was part of mixed reactions to the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s expressions that ranged from glaring to smirking to smiling aimed during the lone 2020 vice presidential debate, held in Salt Lake City.

The next debate between President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled for Wednesday, but the event will be held virtually due to health safety concerns after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

