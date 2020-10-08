https://www.theblaze.com/news/megyn-kelly-kamala-harris-behavior

Conservative media maven Megyn Kelly hit out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for acting unprofessional during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

Harris

went viral for faces she made during the debate against Vice President Mike Pence.

What are the details?

In a late-night tweet, Kelly blasted Harris for making faces and said she should deal with Pence’s remarks “like a woman.”

“Take it like a woman,” she

wrote. “Don’t make faces.”

Kelly’s tweet was widely liked, and shared more than 11,000 times at the time of this reporting.

Elizabeth Vargas of A&E — and formerly of ABC News — responded to Kelly’s tweet,

writing, “Take it like a woman?”

Kelly clarified, “Instead of ‘like a man.’ We can be stoic too.”

What else?

Kelly wasn’t the only one who took Harris to task over her animated facial expressions.

Bill O’Reilly wrote, “At this point the debate is a draw. Vice President Pence is being too nice. Senator Harris is articulate but comes across as arrogant and the facial expressions are hurting her.”

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra added, “The face Kamala Harris made when Mike Pence stated that she and Joe Biden are going to overthrow the Supreme Court with court packing.”

Michigan U.S. House candidate David Dudenhoefer wrote, “Kamala Harris is unlikable with her smug facial expressions. #VPDebate[.]”

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin added, “Kamala’s sassy face may make Hollywood, Claudia Conway, and BLM happy, but she looks like an impudent tweener.”

#WalkAway campaign founder Brandon Straka wrote, “I don’t think Kamala’s snarky faces and expressions and nasty attitude are going to serve her well here.”

National Review editor Rich Lowry added, “They should have told Harris in debate prep that she’d be on camera during Pence’s answers and smirking is never a good look.”

[embedded content]

Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

