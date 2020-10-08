https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/meltdown-in-progress-libs-and-msm-are-freaking-out-at-gop-sen-mike-lee-for-what-should-be-the-least-controversial-tweet-of-all-time/

In the wee hours of this morning, Republican Sen. Mike Lee shared some thoughts on the idea of democracy:

Seems like a reasonable take to us.

It definitely shouldn’t be controversial … but libs are losing it anyway.

There what is? The acknowledgment that pure democracy can actually be bad for liberty, peace, and prosperity?

But it’s not just a “talking point,” Bill. It’s actually how it works.

And by the way:

Oh, we have no doubt.

