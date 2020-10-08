http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dChG98zhnbg/

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — An investigation into the local and transit police revealed a shared radio frequency between the Gulf Cartel and officers suspected of cooperating with the criminal organization. As part of the case, the state government took control of the agencies.

The revelations come amid an audit to determine the extent of suspected criminal infiltration. Authorities uncovered missing police radios, unregistered body armor, a foreign video recording system, and police vehicles without serial numbers or plates.

The audits and related raids are part of an effort to capture the regional leader of the Gulf Cartel, Evaristo “El Vaquero” Cruz.

In recent weeks, state police officers have raided ranches and properties in Matamoros that are linked to El Vaquero. Investigators already seized more than 50 cars, horses, two tigers, and other exotic animals.

While allegations about Matamoros’ police forces are not new, a shift came when El Vaquero ordered protests and blockades throughout the city. For several days, Matamoros officials and local law enforcement refused to act. The apparent complicity led the state to intervene.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.

