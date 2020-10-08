https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitmer-coronavirus-lockdowns/2020/10/08/id/991078

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she and her family were “extremely grateful” authorities disrupted a kidnap plot against her, calling the militia members allegedly involved as “sick and depraved men.”

“Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan,” Whitmer said, the Washington Times reported.

Thirteen men allegedly conspired to kidnap and kill Whitmer because, in part, of her strict coronavirus lockdown measure that sparked protests across the state.

Federal prosecutors have charged six men, who were members of an unidentified militia, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. If convicted, all six could face life in prison.

Separately, Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel lodged state charges against seven additional defendants in the plot. Those seven face 19 state felony charges, including state terrorism counts, that could land each in prison for more than 20 years.

The FBI quoted one of the accused saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end,” the Washington Times reported.

The militia members at least twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer’s vacation home, and discussed kidnapping her and moving her to a remote location to stand “trial” for treason before the Nov. 3 election, according to court documents, the Washington Times reported.

“Snatch and grab, man. Grab the f—n Governor. Just grab the b—ch. Because at that point, we do that, — it’s over,” one of them said according to an affidavit filed in a federal court, the news outlet reported.

In August, the group took pictures and video of her vacation home as they drove by and learned how close police were to the house, according to court documents.

Militia members also discussed knocking on Whitmer’s door and “when she answers it just cap her,” the affidavit quotes one of the defendants, the news outlet reported.

One of the defendants, Adam Fox, purchased an 800,000-volt taser to use in the kidnapping, the FBI said. He also called Ms. Whitmer a “tyrant b—h” and asked the group to link with others for ideas of what to do.

Speaking Thursday, Whitmer cautioned against using the COVID-19 restrictions as an excuse for violence.

“We are Michiganders. We have grit, we have heart, and we are tough as hell. But none of us has faced a challenge like COVID-19,” she said. “I’ve said it many times, we are not one another’s enemies. This virus is our enemy.”

“This is a time for national unity,” she added, the New York Post reported. “I will never stop doing everything in my power to keep you and your families safe.”

“You don’t have to agree with me, but I do ask one thing: Never forget that we are all in this together,” she said.

Whitmer has responded to the deadly pandemic by imposing some of the toughest restrictions in the country, sparking mass protests throughout the state. President Donald Trump and Republicans accused Whitmer of going too far.

Whitmer on Thursday blasted Trump for refusing to condemn white supremacists at the presidential debate, saying it made him “complicit in their actions.,” referring to the alleged plotters.

