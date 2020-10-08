https://www.oann.com/morgan-stanley-to-acquire-eaton-vance-for-7-billion/

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is seen in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

October 8, 2020

(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley <MS.N> said on Thursday it would buy investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp <EV.N> for about $7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Eaton’s shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 Morgan Stanley shares for each share held. The deal represents a premium of 38% to Eaton’s last closing price on Wednesday.

Eaton’s shares jumped 36.3% to $55.79, while Morgan Stanley was down 2.6% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

