https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morning-consult-women-favorability/2020/10/08/id/991023

Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally among likely voters by nine percentage points, 52% to 43%, according to a Morning Consult Poll released Thursday.

Biden has led Trump by at least nine points in the poll since at least Sept. 7. The Democrat presidential nominee also saw a one-point boost in his favorability rating, with 52% of likely voters saying they have a favorable opinion of him, compared with 43% for Trump.

The poll also found:

Biden leads Trump among women, America’s largest voting bloc, 54% to 40%.

Trump’s favorability rating is unchanged following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

More than 3 in 5 voters think the president didn’t take the proper precautions to protect himself from the coronavirus.

49% of voters said they would most likely vote for a Democrat for Congress if the election were held today, compared with 43% who said they would choose a Republican candidate.

Morning Consult surveyed 17,249 likely voters from Oct. 5-7, 2020. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

