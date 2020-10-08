https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/most-frightening-answer-of-2020-election-cycle/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 3:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Looking for one of the most puzzling answers of the cycle? Democrat Senate candidate in Kansas Barbara Bollier has no idea what the Patriot Act is, then suddenly decides it’s about ‘unilateral tariffs.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...