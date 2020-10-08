https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/most-frightening-answer-of-2020-election-cycle/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Looking for one of the most puzzling answers of the cycle? Democrat Senate candidate in Kansas Barbara Bollier has no idea what the Patriot Act is, then suddenly decides it’s about ‘unilateral tariffs.’
Looking for one of the most puzzling answers of the cycle? Here is U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas Barbara Bollier possibly not knowing what the Patriot Act is or what it does. pic.twitter.com/erAjHDeLsV
— Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) October 6, 2020