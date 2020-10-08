MSM admits Kamala was ‘on defense’ all night… Posted by Kane | Oct 8, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/msm-admits-kamala-was-on-defense-all-night/Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 2:56 am NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE 16 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted I just wish President Trump could have as good factual knowledge as Pence. Or remember to say them on the second debate. Would be perfect. Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:06 am Damn….. when the MSM won’t even support Kamala. Maybe she should have brought her kneepads. Vote Up110Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:06 am Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:48 am Bawling Little Marxists When she talked about her and Biden being dignified–that was a milk coming out the nose LOL moment. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:16 am She gives idiots a bad name. Her only defense is her libtard stench. Theirs no defense for her brain, except maybeAB NORMAL What a horror show she is. Please Lord, not her and not yet. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:07 am Just like her mentor #44, Kamala is a fraud. Vote Up50Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:08 am Bawling Little Marxists She was pulling out old lies and new. Russia? Doing Putin’s bidding? That was so two years ago. LOL and yawn. It starting becoming comical. Whatever she said the opposite is true. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:38 am The last time Kamala read the news was when Tupac was alive. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:51 am Our next POTUS if Trump loses. Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:09 am len mullen Our next POTUS if he and Trump win. Pence has established himself as presidential material and will become much more visible in the next four years. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:32 am 🎶 Braa-zil 🎶 la da da da da dum … Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 3:46 am Triggerman Did you see her smile and nod when the eighth grader was announced asking the last question? She KNEW the question in ADVANCE!! Did she actually say the eighth grader’s vote was going to determine the future of our country? Urging 14yo to vote is MORE voter fraud. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:17 am She knew all of the questions. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:35 am The right is right for a reason! And still had a terrible performance!! Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:42 am Mindy Lang Pence has a different style all his own. If he had been louder or stronger Harris would have startedwhining and call him a racist. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 4:44 am Simon Phoenix Orange Man Bad……..he’s coming for you! Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 8, 2020 5:14 am Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
I just wish President Trump could have as good factual knowledge as Pence. Or remember to say them on the second debate. Would be perfect.
October 8, 2020 3:06 am
Damn….. when the MSM won’t even support Kamala.
Maybe she should have brought her kneepads.
October 8, 2020 3:06 am
October 8, 2020 3:48 am
Bawling Little Marxists
When she talked about her and Biden being dignified–that was a milk coming out the nose LOL moment.
October 8, 2020 4:16 am
She gives idiots a bad name. Her only defense is her libtard stench. Theirs no defense for her brain, except maybe
AB NORMAL What a horror show she is. Please Lord, not her and not yet.
October 8, 2020 3:07 am
Just like her mentor #44, Kamala is a fraud.
October 8, 2020 3:08 am
Bawling Little Marxists
She was pulling out old lies and new. Russia? Doing Putin’s bidding? That was so two years ago. LOL and yawn. It starting becoming comical. Whatever she said the opposite is true.
October 8, 2020 3:38 am
The last time Kamala read the news was when Tupac was alive.
October 8, 2020 3:51 am
Our next POTUS if Trump loses.
October 8, 2020 3:09 am
len mullen
Our next POTUS if he and Trump win. Pence has established himself as presidential material and will become much more visible in the next four years.
October 8, 2020 4:32 am
🎶 Braa-zil 🎶 la da da da da dum …
October 8, 2020 3:46 am
Triggerman
Did you see her smile and nod when the eighth grader was announced asking the last question? She KNEW the question in ADVANCE!! Did she actually say the eighth grader’s vote was going to determine the future of our country? Urging 14yo to vote is MORE voter fraud.
October 8, 2020 4:17 am
She knew all of the questions.
October 8, 2020 4:35 am
The right is right for a reason!
And still had a terrible performance!!
October 8, 2020 4:42 am
Mindy Lang
Pence has a different style all his own. If he had been louder or stronger Harris would have started
whining and call him a racist.
October 8, 2020 4:44 am
Simon Phoenix
Orange Man Bad……..he’s coming for you!
October 8, 2020 5:14 am