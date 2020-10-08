https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/msm-admits-kamala-was-on-defense-all-night/

Tim85

I just wish President Trump could have as good factual knowledge as Pence. Or remember to say them on the second debate. Would be perfect.

October 8, 2020 3:06 am

Engy

Damn….. when the MSM won’t even support Kamala.

Maybe she should have brought her kneepads.

October 8, 2020 3:06 am

Red

October 8, 2020 3:48 am

Bawling Little Marxists

Bawling Little Marxists

When she talked about her and Biden being dignified–that was a milk coming out the nose LOL moment.

October 8, 2020 4:16 am

Chas is

She gives idiots a bad name. Her only defense is her libtard stench. Theirs no defense for her brain, except maybe
AB NORMAL What a horror show she is. Please Lord, not her and not yet.

October 8, 2020 3:07 am

belle

Just like her mentor #44, Kamala is a fraud.

October 8, 2020 3:08 am

Bawling Little Marxists

Bawling Little Marxists

She was pulling out old lies and new. Russia? Doing Putin’s bidding? That was so two years ago. LOL and yawn. It starting becoming comical. Whatever she said the opposite is true.

October 8, 2020 3:38 am

Red

The last time Kamala read the news was when Tupac was alive.

October 8, 2020 3:51 am

TimJ

Our next POTUS if Trump loses.

October 8, 2020 3:09 am

len mullen

len mullen

Our next POTUS if he and Trump win. Pence has established himself as presidential material and will become much more visible in the next four years.

October 8, 2020 4:32 am

Jokerfied

🎶 Braa-zil 🎶 la da da da da dum …

October 8, 2020 3:46 am

Triggerman

Triggerman

Did you see her smile and nod when the eighth grader was announced asking the last question? She KNEW the question in ADVANCE!! Did she actually say the eighth grader’s vote was going to determine the future of our country? Urging 14yo to vote is MORE voter fraud.

October 8, 2020 4:17 am

CP

She knew all of the questions.

October 8, 2020 4:35 am

The right is right for a reason!

The right is right for a reason!

And still had a terrible performance!!

October 8, 2020 4:42 am

Mindy Lang

Mindy Lang

Pence has a different style all his own. If he had been louder or stronger Harris would have started
whining and call him a racist.

October 8, 2020 4:44 am

Simon Phoenix

Simon Phoenix

Orange Man Bad……..he’s coming for you!

October 8, 2020 5:14 am

