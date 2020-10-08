https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/n-y-times-op-ed-calls-international-intervention-election/

Charging Republicans are poised to steal the presidential election by disenfranchising black voters, a New York Times contributing columnist is urging Joe Biden to call on the United Nations for “international intervention.”

Peter Beinart, a professor of journalism at City University of New York and a contributor to The Atlantic and CNN, accused the Republican Party of “chronic racist disenfranchisement.” He contended that the more “the Democratic Party becomes a vehicle for Black political empowerment, the less its votes count.”

In his piece Tuesday, he asserted America still is “impeding black voters” in violation of “the democratic principles it has helped enshrine into international law.”

“Democrats must now win the popular vote by three, four or even five percentage points to be assured of winning the Electoral College,” he wrote. “They must achieve that margin in the face of a strenuous Republican effort to ensure that many Democratic ballots are not counted. And even if they overcome both of those obstacles, Mr. Trump may still not concede.”

Beinart noted that a team from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the OSCE, monitored the 2018 midterm elections and “cataloged a long list of undemocratic practices.”

The OSCE should do the same in this election, he said, and if “Trump and his allies halt the counting of ballots, or disregard them altogether,” file a report with the United Nationals Human Rights Council.

However, the “complaints” of the OSCE mentioned by Beinart are matters of dispute between Republicans and Democrats, “from the disenfranchisement of former prisoners to the District of Columbia’s lack of congressional representation to discriminatory voter identification laws.”

Apparently, according to Beinart, such disputes can be resolved by appealing to a higher power.

“Americans are not so inherently virtuous that they can safely disregard the moral discipline that international oversight provides,” he declared.

Among the members of the U.N. Human Rights Council are notorious human rights abusers such as China, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela and Qatar.

Beinart also urged Democrats to complain to the Organization of American States.

“To professed political realists, this may sound laughably naïve. In practice, international do-gooders at the United Nations and Organization of American States are virtually powerless against the most powerful government on earth,” he said.

“But that’s not the point. While appealing to international bodies may not change the election’s result, it could change the Democratic Party itself. Today, many prominent Democrats remain enthralled by the very myths about American exceptionalism that black activists have long challenged.”

He said those Democrats “routinely exempt American behavior from the international standards to which they demand other countries comply.”

“If, for example, China regularly sent drones into other countries to conduct extrajudicial killings not just of suspected terrorists but also of government officials, Democrats would denounce it as a grave violation of the ‘rules-based international order’ they extol,” he argued.

“But when the Trump administration assassinated Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran’s most powerful officials, in January, Mr. Biden said he ‘deserved to be brought to justice’ and worried merely about the killing’s practical effects. The 2020 Democratic platform mentions international law just once.”

The National Pulse said Beinart “wants to cede America’s control over its own elections and give it to a body in which the Chinese Communist Party – identified as seeking a Biden victory – wields unparalleled power.”

“Who’s to say the Chinese Communist Party wouldn’t manipulate the council the same way it did the World Health Organization, forcing a delay of life-saving information and continuing to withhold information about COVID-19?”

