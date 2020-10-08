https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f805ed04eb99611d5f07b8f
Adam Lockwood, 19, from Manchester, has climbed the 470ft Torre Agbar Tower building in Barcelona, Spain, without any equipment and completely barefoot….
Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet nation in Central Asia, is currently going through a dizzying and chaotic transfer of power….
The Government’s scientific advisers say the UK’s current R value – the number of people each Covid-19 patient infects – is between 1.2 and 1.5. This is down slightly on last week’s 1.3 and 1.6….
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump for refusing to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually — Noah joking that he’s dropping out “because…