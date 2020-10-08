https://www.theblaze.com/news/steve-schmidt-fly-pence-devil

The most talked about topic from Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris was not taxes or the economy or energy.

It wasn’t the Green New Deal or the coronavirus.

Or packing the Supreme Court.

Or Russia collusion.

It was a fly — specifically the fly that landed on Pence’s head and sat there for minutes.

So naturally anti-Trump political strategist Steve Schmidt took to MSNBC to connect Pence to Satan.

Wait. What? Satan?

Schmidt, who is most famous for leading John McCain’s failed 2008 presidential run against Barack Obama, renounced the GOP in 2018, calling it a party of “feckless cowards” because of its support for President Donald Trump. He went on to say he would push for Democratic majorities in Congress.

His hatred for the entire Trump administration is unquestioned and led him to co-found the Lincoln Project, a Super PAC created by former Republicans determined to take down Trump in 2020.

Schmidt appeared on MSNBC Wednesday night following the debate to blast Pence’s performance as “blustering” and “weird.”

“If this was a normal debate, his behavior would have been scored very, very poorly,” Schmidt said. “It would have been on the higher end of weird behavior.”

Then he made the Beelzebub (literally “lord of flies”) connection.

“I don’t think it’s ever a good sign when a fly lands on your head for two minutes. That’s a sign all through history of sin,” Schmidt continued.

“He who commands the flies has always been seen historically as the mark of the devil,” he said.

The host asked if Schmidt was joking and noted that the fly could have landed on anyone.

“But it didn’t. It landed on Mike Pence, and it says something … karmic about the status of the campaign” the anti-Trumper continued, noting that the Trump-Pence ticket was “imploding” and “cratering.”

Who else had fly issues?



Social media users were quick to point out that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama both had fly issues of their own.

For example:

And remember when Obama coolly and calmly took down a pesky fly during an interview on CNBC?

[embedded content]

Barack Obama swats fly : “I got the sucker…”



youtu.be



