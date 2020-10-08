https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-film-trailer-christian-documentary-receives-standing-ovation-at-la-screening/

In the time of Jesus more or less everybody was a jew in Palestine and the greater middle east and even Egypt by then as Alexandria was the hub or center of all the high priest toward the end of the Ptolemies.

The real history of it all is fascinating because we do not have hardly any of the truth of it at all today in the general public even though it is readily available. Also some incredible parallels in history are astonshing like the Libraries burning down and 9/11 once you have all the real info and history. There are 3 men alive today who have all that info and I have read all their works as well as the DSS and Nag Hammadi and ongoing. There is far more than what you have been told. The only reason a person would do that is because they want to know the truth of the matters. It was a 20 year journey so far and will not end until death and likely not then ! What the religions espouse today is only a very skinny partial truth if that in many cases.

I will be putting up a new page on the subject with a lot of incredible info soon. That page will give great clarity to it all and more . I will say, if you are looking outside to religions for any salvation or real understanding you are definitely looking in the WRONG place as all the answers are inside , not outside and that is precisely what Jesus taught and has been totally disavowed and lost by the phony churches of today ! I only know of two churches in USA that are real. So devoting one self to any of it is not going to accomplish anything at all except keep people in the ongoing ignorance . That is precisely the whole problem, we are and have been worshipping false idols and churches for a very long time. That simple truth and realization will set you free ! Josephus, Pliny , Philo and many others left a lot of detailed records that have been hidden for millenia and now being revealed same as the DSS and Nag Hammadi texts have brought much more information. So far the greatest loss in all of human history was the libraries burning at Alexandria in 48 BC. And we are right now on the precipice of another great loss to humanity if we do not take the correct actions.

