https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nice-one-liner-mike-pence/

‘We know what failure looks like and it’s how the Obama-Biden administration handled Swine Flu.’

Pence smacks down Kamala, Obama and Biden

“When I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

Check the bottom clip…