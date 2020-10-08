https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nice-one-liner-mike-pence/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
‘We know what failure looks like and it’s how the Obama-Biden administration handled Swine Flu.’
Pence smacks down Kamala, Obama and Biden
“When I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”
Check the bottom clip…
Top Biden advisor Ron Klain on Joe Biden’s handling of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic:
“We did every possible thing wrong… It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history.”pic.twitter.com/5nglOFjNsE
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020