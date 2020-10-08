https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/postal-service-worker-new-jersey-arrested-throwing-away-mail-including?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been charged by federal authorities for allegedly tossing out bundles of mail, including as many as 100 General election ballots, which were meant to be delivered to residents of West Orange, New Jersey.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, has been charged with a single count of delay, secretion or detention of mail, and one count of obstruction of mail.

“Approximately 1,875 pieces of mail – including 627 pieces of first-class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education,” reads the criminal complaint.

Last week, the mail and ballots were found and recovered from dumpsters in a town near West Orange. Authorities allege that on the dates the mail was recovered, Beauchene was the only Postal Service worker assigned to the addresses on the found mail. It is unknown what his alleged motivations were. The maximum penalty for a charge of mail delay is five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Obstruction of mail carries a $5,000 charge and maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

