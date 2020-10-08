https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/postal-service-worker-new-jersey-arrested-throwing-away-mail-including?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been charged by federal authorities for allegedly tossing out bundles of mail, including as many as 100 General election ballots, which were meant to be delivered to residents of West Orange, New Jersey.
Nicholas Beauchene, 26, has been charged with a single count of delay, secretion or detention of mail, and one count of obstruction of mail.
“Approximately 1,875 pieces of mail – including 627 pieces of first-class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education,” reads the criminal complaint.