At last night’s VP debate, Mike Pence mentioned “rioting and looting” that took place in Minneapolis (not to mention many other places). And right on cue, NPR was there to help spin for the Left as hard as possible:

Fact Check: Vice President Pence characterized the protests that followed George Floyd’s killing as “rioting and looting.” That is misleading. A recent report found that more than 93% of protests over the summer were peaceful.https://t.co/vhqJJWFdo9 — NPR (@NPR) October 8, 2020

In that case, it looks like NPR has earned themselves a new tagline:

NPR: Taxpayer funded gaslighting https://t.co/V3CUTUmwxD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2020

NPR makes it sound like “seven percent” isn’t that much violence:

7% of 1,000 hours of protesting is 70 hours of violence. And there have been many thousands of hours. In Portland alone 90 nights x 3-4 hours a night. It’s a dumb attempt to downplay the destruction, which is over $2 billion and dozens of lives. — Miss Havisham (@MissHavisham10) October 8, 2020

Amazing cover you’re running there, NPR.

live in Twin Cities, can confirm it was rioting and looting but I digress. You’re NPR — Christopher W. Hiatt (@cwhiatt) October 8, 2020

Most murderers spend 99% of their lives not killing people, too. NPR trying to coverup the severity of riots. Last night rioters even went through residential areas smashing windows These riots have cost over $2 billion in damages and 25+ lives

More than some natural disasters — Grimmy (@VileGrim) October 8, 2020

NPR’s fact check might come as a surprise to Pence’s debate guest whose business was destroyed during the “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests in Minneapolis.

