New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Commie New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio have cracked down on the Jewish community for months now.

On Monday Mayor DeBlasio sent in police to break up religious Jews celebrating the religious Sukkot holiday in the streets of New York City.

President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in US history.

President Trump moved the US consulate to Jerusalem as promised, maneuvered two historic peace deals between Israel and Arab states, and isolated the terror regime in Iran.

After DeBlasio’s crackdown earlier in the week, New York City Jews danced in the streets with Trump flags last night!

Take that, you commie!

Via Mike Cernovich:

🇺🇸✡️ — HAPPENING NOW: Orthodox Jews with @realDonaldTrump flags dance to music on the streets of Brooklyn in protest of New York Gov. Cuomo’s partial synagogue closures and singling out the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/sSqTShIw5Y — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) October 8, 2020

