https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/outrageous-joe-biden-smears-president-trump-trump-hating-anarchist-arrested-whitmer-kidnap-plot/

Brandon Caserta

The FBI announced on Thursday during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Early Thursday morning, federal agencies raided a house in Hartland, Michigan and arrested six men: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said blaming white supremacists.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

But it turns out Brandon Caserta, one of anarchists who was arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer, actually hates President Trump and is on video calling Trump a “tyrant.”

“Trump is not your friend dude,” Caserta said.

He says Trump is “a tyrant” and calls President Trump an “enemy.”

WATCH:

Via Robby Starbuck–

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says Trump is “a tyrant” & calls President Trump an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

By this afternoon Joe Biden was blaming President Trump for the anarchist’s plot to kidnap the Michigan Governor.

Via Breitbart.com:

The FBI arrested six named alleged co-conspirators and seven others on Thursday morning for conspiring to kidnap the governor. Though it did not name a specific political ideology, the FBI’s criminal complaint alleges that the members of the group “talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.” Two apparently met at a Second Amendment rally. One member of the group, Brandon Caserta, was seen in an online video in front of an anarchist flag. Biden, speaking to reporters in Arizona alongside running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), said Trump’s rhetoric was to blame: There is no place for hate in America. And both of us have been talking about this for some time, about how white supremacists and these militias area a genuine threat. I want to compliment the FBI and the police agencies for what they did, and how they stepped up. But look –the words of a president matter. Whether they can — you’ve heard me say this before. They can cause a nation to have th market rise or fall, go to war or bring peace, but they can also breathe oxygen into those who are filled with hate and danger, and I just think It’s got to stop. The president has to realize the words he utters matter. Biden later referenced the Charlottesville “very fine people’ hoax, the false claim that Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017 (he had, in fact, said they should be “condemned totally”).

Joe Biden doesn’t care about the truth.

Anything to smear Donald Trump.

Biden responds to militia’s thwarted plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “These militias are a genuine threat … The words of a president matter.” pic.twitter.com/2rIx6pQEyl — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

