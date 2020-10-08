https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/08/owned-ted-cruz-makes-a-mockery-of-al-franken-and-his-i-hate-ted-cruz-glass-in-just-1-brutally-honest-hilarious-tweet/

It’s good to see Al Franken has a hobby since you know, he lost his job in the Senate and everything. You guys remember when he lost his job, right?

Good times.

It’s cute that Al has time to make hate glasses of Ted Cruz.

Available now at The Al Franken Podcast Online Store – the And I Hate Ted Cruz Pint Glass!!! The caricature I drew sitting directly across from him in Judiciary. https://t.co/BtFHUeJbsR pic.twitter.com/7niW5UV1B2 — Al Franken (@alfranken) October 8, 2020

He probably should’ve tagged Ted Cruz because he had to know Ted would see it anyway. The ‘subtweet’ just makes this even more embarrassing for the guy who lost his job over an inappropriate picture.

It’s nice to see that Al has time on his hands to draw. https://t.co/YQePwqBiwh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2020

I’m just glad he’s found something to do with his hands other than groping sleeping women. — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) October 8, 2020

Hey, we didn’t say it.

We might have thought it.

And we used the tweet in this piece.

But we didn’t say it.

some people do almost everything to stay in the “spotlight”, mostly they work or have worked in the (somewhat) entertainment industry. What’s next for Al, dancing in a pink leotard singing: I’m Coming Out??? — Fourking Animal (@Fourking_Animal) October 8, 2020

Not a great visual.

He needs the money, Ted. He’s all washed up. Gotta ride someone’s coattails to survive… pic.twitter.com/XD4GvzQPQM — Timothy Bird (@timothybird186) October 8, 2020

Good to know that’s how tax dollars were spent during judiciary — Triple P 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PPetPalace) October 8, 2020

I’d drink a beer with Ted Cruz! — broham (@the_broham1) October 8, 2020

Umm Hell yeah.

***

