https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/parents-students-u-miss-feel-not-getting-moneys-worth/

(WMCA ACTION NEWS 5) – Some in-person classes have been moved online, and some fear the quality of their education is in jeopardy.

A private Facebook group created just over a week ago, is making a push to get all college classrooms open in the magnolia state. The Facebook group is called “Keep Mississippi Universities Open,” and it has over 4,500 members.

Our fellow Gray station WLBT in Jackson, MS spoke to a parent, Dr. Patrick Tucker, who sent a letter to the University of Mississippi chancellor questioning the level of instruction his son is getting. “I absolutely do feel like I”m being ripped off. If I’m going to pay for my child to come to Ole Miss to learn and to be instructed in class, he needs to be instructed,” Tucker said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

