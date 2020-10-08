https://www.theblaze.com/news/dead-body-halloween-decoration

The Baltimore County Police announced an investigation after a passerby discovered a dead body on the side of a bar in White Marsh, Maryland, WJZ-TV reports.

What are the details?

The unnamed passerby said that they believed the dead body was not real and part of a Halloween display, as they drove past the parking lot of the former Rustic Inn on Wednesday morning.

When the driver of the vehicle realized something was amiss, they contacted authorities.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the decedent, but said that the body suffered “some sort of trauma.”

At the time of this reporting, it remains unclear how long the body was at the location.

Elijah Westbrook, news reporter for WBFF-TV, shared photos of the scene Wednesday on Twitter, writing, “BREAKING: Baltimore County Police will be giving us an update any moment now regarding a homicide investigation taking place in White Marsh this morning.”

Jennifer Peach, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, added, “We don’t know what that trauma is just yet.”

She added, “We don’t have a lot of information at this point. So we’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night or overnight hours to give us a call and let us know.”

A news release from the Baltimore County Police Department did confirm, however, that the unidentified person was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

