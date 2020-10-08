https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-discussing-removing-trump-from-office-crenshaw-fires-they-are-hungry-for-power-nothing-else

On Thursday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced that she planned to join Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to discuss the idea of invoking the 25thamendment to remove President Trump from office, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, disgusted with yet another attempt to remove the president, fired back on Twitter, “These people have no limits. They are hungry for power, nothing else. We can’t let them win this.”

These people have no limits. They are hungry for power, nothing else. We can’t let them win this. https://t.co/kpMLFhiIUO — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 8, 2020

As Kyle Cheney of Politico noted, “RASKIN has already filed very similar legislation. It creates a congressional body (which is actually contemplated in the 25th amendment itself) made up of doctors, psychiatrists and former executive branch officials to make judgments if a president’s health is failing.”

RASKIN has already filed very similar legislation. It creates a congressional body (which is actually contemplated in the 25th amendment itself) made up of doctors, psychiatrists and former executive branch officials to make judgments if a president’s health is failing. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020

Cheney was referring to Raskin’s bill, House Resolution 1987, which had scores of co-sponsors and was filed in April 2017, which stated:

This bill establishes in the legislative branch an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity to determine whether the President is mentally or physically unable to discharge the powers and duties of office. The commission: (1) within 72 hours after Congress adopts a concurrent resolution directing it to do so, shall conduct a medical examination to determine if the President is temporarily or permanently impaired by physical illness or disability, mental illness, mental deficiency, or alcohol or drug use to the extent that he or she lacks sufficient understanding or capacity to execute the powers and duties of the office of President; and (2) within 72 hours after completing the examination, shall report its findings and conclusions to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President pro tempore of the Senate. Any refusal by the President to undergo such examination shall be taken into consideration by the commission in reaching a conclusion.

Raskin said at the time the resolution was filed, “The 25th Amendment was adopted 50 years ago, but Congress has never set up the body it calls for to determine presidential fitness in the event of physical or psychological incapacity. Now is the time to do it.”

The resolution got as far as to be referred to the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice before the effort stalled.

As The Daily Wire reported earlier Thursday, Pelosi stated, “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment. But not to take attention away from the subject we have now … I’m not talking about it today except to tell you, if you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow. But you take me back to my point, Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test before you tested positive? Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this made a hotspot of the White House?”

In an interview on ABC’s ‘The View,” Pelosi suggested that key White House staffers stage an “intervention” on the president to address his “erratic” behavior following his coronavirus diagnosis, The Daily Wire added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

