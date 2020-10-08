https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pelosi-plotting-remove-trump-tells-press-tomorrow-going-talking-25th-amendment/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), second in line to the presidency, told reporters at a press conference at the Capitol Thursday that tomorrow she will be talking about the 25th Amendment and President Trump.

“Tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re gonna be talking about the 25th Amendment, but not to take attention away from the subject we have now.”

Short clip:

Nancy Pelosi: “Come here tomorrow. We’re gonna be talking about the 25th Amendment” Is she insinuating President Trump is going to die? What is this? pic.twitter.com/wMHMQfGAb1 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 8, 2020

Context:

Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: “By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” 25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

When asked about the prospects of the stimulus negotiations between the White House and Pelosi, Pelosi said:

“Well, I don’t know what the prospects are when we hear people saying, “I’m, I’m young and I’m a perfect specimen” instead of addressing the fact that, what, 50,000 people were, uh, infected, that reports were infected yesterday nearly a thousand people died. What are we talking about here? Tomorrow by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re gonna be talking about the 25th Amendment, but not to take attention away from the subject we have now.”

More, when a reporter asks if it is time to invoke the 25th Amendment, Pelosi reiterated she would talk about that tomorrow.

#BREAKING: Pelosi discusses 25th Amendment. Reporter: “Do you think it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment?” Speaker Pelosi: “I’ll talk to you about that tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/MbzcbuY87r — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020

The 25th Amendment reads:

Presidential Disability and Succession

Passed by Congress July 6, 1965. Ratified February 10, 1967. The 25th Amendment changed a portion of Article II, Section 1

Section 1

In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

Section 2

Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

Section 3

Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

