Democrats are holding an event Friday to discuss the 25th Amendment due to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. The amendment lays out the succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties.

“Tomorrow, by the way. Tomorrow – come here tomorrow,” Pelosi told news reporters on Capitol Hill. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment. But not to take attention away from the subject we have now.”

When a reporter asked whether she thought it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment, Pelosi responded: “I’ll talk to you about it tomorrow. … You take me back to my point. Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test before you tested positive? Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this spread made a hotspot of the White House.”

Trump last Friday announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then, 34 White House staffers and “other contacts” have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an internal government memo unveiled by ABC News.

Trump on Wednesday said he felt “great” and “perfect” following treatment he received at Walter Reed Military Medical Center over the weekend.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it. I heard about this drug (Regeneron). I said let me take it. It was my suggestion and it was incredible the way it works. Incredible. I think if I didn’t catch it we would be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job,” he said.

