NY TIMES: Rosenstein Proposed ‘Secretly Recording Trump,’ Invoking 25th Amendment

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.21.18

A bombshell report from the New York Times Friday claims Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein proposed secretly recording President Trump inside the White House, then potentially using the material to invoke the 25th amendment to remove him from office.

“The deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration, and he discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit,” writes the Times.

“Mr. Rosenstein made these suggestions in the spring of 2017 when Mr. Trump’s firing of James B. Comey as F.B.I. director plunged the White House into turmoil,” adds the article.

Rosenstein was in his official role for just two weeks at the time.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Rosenstein said in response to the NY Times article. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.”

If confirmed, the report raises serious questions over Rosenstein’s future at the Department of Justice and his role in the ongoing Russia investigation.

Read the full report at the New York Times.