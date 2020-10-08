https://www.theepochtimes.com/pences-brother-praises-vice-presidents-debate-performance_3531777.html

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) described himself as a proud brother on Thursday when talking about the debate performance by his sibling, Vice President Mike Pence.

“We couldn’t have been more excited for the job he did last night. He was measured, he exhibited the leadership that he’s always exhibited, going back to when he was governor and our congressman in the great state of Indiana. And he showed he had a grasp of the facts,” Greg Pence told The Epoch Times from Indiana, where he watched the debate.

“We’re very, very proud of the way he comported himself, and the kindness he showed and you got a whole bunch of brothers and sisters and mother that are just proud of their brother today,” he added later.

Vice President Pence, 61, debated Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Greg Pence, 63, a businessman, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with Vice President Mike Pence, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Greg Pence said his brother’s questioning of Harris was effective, including when he pressed her on whether she supports the proposal to add seats to the Supreme Court if Democrats gain enough power in the upcoming elections.

“She couldn’t answer questions. And, you know, she demonstrated that it’s a progressive agenda,” Greg Pence said, citing Democrat support for the Green New Deal and talk of banning hydraulic fracturing, the method of extracting oil or gas that’s known as fracking.

Biden said recently he does not back the Green New Deal, but his campaign website calls it “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”

Asked whether she and Biden support the deal, Harris told the audience that “Joe Biden will not end fracking, he has been very clear about that,” even though both she and Biden have said in the past that they would ban fracking.

She then promised that a Biden-Harris administration would create renewable energy jobs.

“Because, you see, Joe understands that the West Coast of our country is burning, including my home state of California. Joe sees what is happening on the Gulf states, which are being battered by storms. Joe has seen and talked with the farmers in Iowa whose entire crops have been destroyed because of floods,” she said.

“Joe is about saying we’re going to invest that in renewable energy, which is going to be about the creation of millions of jobs. We will achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, carbon neutral by 2035,” she added later.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Greg Pence had a different view.

“She made it pretty clear that the, you know, their plan was to destroy the American energy sector, and substitute the Green New Deal, which is going to cost tons and tons of jobs all across our country,” he told The Epoch Times.

“They do want to get rid of [the] combustion engine. They want to just go to all Green New Deal and cost this country an enormous number of jobs and money.”

Overall, Greg Pence thought that viewers saw on Wednesday was who Mike Pence is and has been.

“You absolutely saw my brother Michael last night. He definitely showed America what a good, kind person he is, polite. Strong Hoosier values, you know, Hoosier hospitality is world-famous, and he just showed that,” Greg Pence said.

Jan Jekielek contributed to this report.

