https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pennsylvania-voters-tell-msnbc-disappointed-biden-harris-lying-plan-ban-fracking-video/

Pennsylvania voters told MSNBC they are disappointed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lying about their plant to ban fracking.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have repeatedly stated they will ban fracking if they win the November election.

They are both on video agreeing to ban fracking when confronted by radical left-wing greenies.

Watch all of Joe Biden’s promises to ban fracking if he’s president:

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Watch Kamala Harris say “there is no question that I am in favor of banning fracking”:

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now trying to distance themselves from their previous promises to ban fracking because thousands of Pennsylvanians would lose their jobs.

Biden and Harris are desperate to win Pennsylvania so they are lying about their stance on fracking.

Pennsylvanians aren’t happy about their lies.

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...