Pennsylvania voters told MSNBC they are disappointed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lying about their plant to ban fracking.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have repeatedly stated they will ban fracking if they win the November election.

They are both on video agreeing to ban fracking when confronted by radical left-wing greenies.

Watch all of Joe Biden’s promises to ban fracking if he’s president:

All of Joe Biden promises to ban fracking if he’s President. pic.twitter.com/Jh4o351LKa — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

Watch Kamala Harris say “there is no question that I am in favor of banning fracking”:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now trying to distance themselves from their previous promises to ban fracking because thousands of Pennsylvanians would lose their jobs.

Biden and Harris are desperate to win Pennsylvania so they are lying about their stance on fracking.

Pennsylvanians aren’t happy about their lies.

WATCH:

Pennsylvania voters are “disappointed” that Biden & Harris are lying about their plan to ban fracking. “I have seen that she said that she would ban it, and so has Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/QtyUwNNV8Z — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

