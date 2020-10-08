https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perps-charged-in-gretchen-whitmer-kidnap-plot-are-anarchists-who-hate-police-and-trump/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 11:04 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Suspect Charged in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plot Had Anarchist Flag, Hates Police

He hates President Trump…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...