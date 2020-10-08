http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WO5x6wXBXew/

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has expressed its distaste with the “Truth Over Flies” fly swatter that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is selling.

The swatters were listed for $10 and popularized after a fly flew into Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during his debate against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Following the debate, the swatters quickly sold out on the campaign website.

According to InStyle, a fashion publication, the campaign sold 15,000 of the swatters after the conclusion of the debate.

In response to listing the swatters for sale, PETA sent the Biden campaign a humane bug catcher. The catcher has also been used to make other political statements.

“We guess it’s a tradition,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk, noting that two other high-profile Democrats have had awkward moments with a fly in the past.

“Just as PETA sent humane bug catchers to candidate Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama after their televised insect encounters, we’re sending one to Joe Biden in the hope that his team will market these cruelty-free contraptions to kindhearted Americans, rather than taking their frustrations out on insects,” Newkirk said.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

