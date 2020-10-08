https://nypost.com/2020/10/08/fbi-thwarts-militia-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-gov-whitmer/

Michigan militia members plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — and storm the Capitol building in a bid to start a “civil war,” prosecutors said Thursday.

Officials announced federal charges against six men for conspiring to abduct Whitmer — and another seven suspects were busted on state anti-terrorism charges for the plot, which involved a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen.

They set out to “instigate a civil war and engaged in training and planning for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said at an afternoon press conference.

The charges followed a series of raids in Wexford County and Hartland late Wednesday, the Detroit News reported.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit, the paper said.

Militia members at least twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer’s vacation home — and discussed abducting her and taking her to a remote location to stand “trial” for treason before the Nov. 3 election, the affidavit said.

“Snatch and grab, man. Grab the f–kin’ Governor. Just grab the bitch,” one of them allegedly said.

They also discussed a desire to get 200 men to “storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor,” the affidavit said.

At one meeting, they “discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using ‘Molotov cocktails’ to destroy police vehicle,” the affidavit states.

In another, they suggested knocking on her door “and when she answers it just cap her,” the affidavit quotes one as saying.

Whitmer became a target at least in part because of her controversial strict coronavirus lockdown measures that sparked mass protests in the Great Lake State, the affidavit said.

One of the militia members referred to her in June as “this tyrant bitch,” and stated, “I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” the court affidavit reportedly states.

Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now,” one of the accused allegedly complained.

“All good things must come to an end,” he said, according to the criminal complaint.

One allegedly called her a “f–kin’ political parasite,” saying, “The worked would be better without that person.”

The militia group was not identified, but members had met for firearms training and tactical drills — and bought a Taser and night goggles for the kidnapping, the documents claim.

“All of us can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever result in violence,” US Attorney Matthew Schneider told the Detroit Free Press.

“The allegations in this complaint are deeply disturbing. We owe our thanks to the men and women of law enforcement who uncovered this plot and have worked so hard to protect Gov. Whitmer.”

The FBI had already been tracking the militia since March over fears they had been trying to trace home addresses for local law enforcement officers, the report said.

“At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plans to target and kill police officers, and that person agreed to become a (confidential source),” the agent wrote.

The raids were also linked to an ongoing investigation into the death of a Detroit man killed during a shootout with FBI agents, the local reports said.

The affidavit filed in federal court detailed probable cause to charge the six with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, the paper said.

The six included Ty Garbin, 24, whose home in Hartland Township was raided by agents late Wednesday, according to the report.

The others named in the affidavit were Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. No ages or addresses were listed for them, the paper said.

The investigation was sparked by social media posts bragging of plans to violently overthrow several state governments as well as law enforcement, the paper said of the affidavit.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the US Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions,” the affidavit stated.

Whitmer’s office did not immediately comment to the Detroit News on Thursday.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, said the “lockdown has been a lightning rod for anti-government extremists in this country.”

“And Gov. Whitmer has been on the forefront of their targeting,” he told the paper.

