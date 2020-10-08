https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/08/president-trump-brings-god-covid-discussion-jane-fonda/

President Trump and Jane Fonda look at God’s blessings in very different ways. While President Trump looks upon new drugs to treat COVID-19 as a blessing from God, Jane Fonda has a different take. She says that COVID-19 is a blessing from God for Democrats.

Jane Fonda posted a video from a conversation she had on Zoom Tuesday. As she blathers on about stopping fascism, she says, “You know, I just think COVID is God’s gift to the left.” As she finished her sentence, she chuckled. She admits it is a terrible thing to say but goes on to justify her hateful thought. COVID-19, you see, has finally exposed President Trump for who he is and now American voters will finally get rid of him, or something.

“I just think COVID is God’s gift to the left,” the Academy Award winner said, laughing after she made the remark. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the Band-Aid off who he [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.” “We can see it now, people who couldn’t see it before, you know, they see it now and we have a chance to harness that anger and make a difference,” Fonda added.

She all but says we’ve got him this time. Remember back in the late 1990s when Jane Fonda allegedly became a born-again Christian? Somewhere along the line, her teachings on Christianity must have veered off from those most of us have received. I don’t think it was a vengeful God who sent a deadly virus to the most powerful man on earth to expose him as a bad Orange Man. I think it was the Communist Chinese government that allowed a deadly, highly contagious virus to spread across China and then the rest of the world. You won’t hear Hanoi Jane diss China, though. She has a history of standing up for communist governments, you know. Her anti-American attitude is exposed once again. I guess the thousands of deaths of Americans from the coronavirus are just collateral damage in her war against Trump.

President Trump looks at God’s presence in our lives in a different way. He said Wednesday that his diagnosis of the coronavirus is “a blessing from God”. He thinks his personal use of a drug cocktail developed to treat the coronavirus shows God’s blessings to those who are ill with the virus. He can point to his own speedy recovery as proof of the effectiveness of the drugs which wouldn’t have been developed without the coronavirus. And, he took the opportunity to promise that the same cocktail will be available to all Americans, free of charge.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel, like, perfect,” Trump said, referring to an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail from pharmaceutical giant Regeneron that he received over the course of his three-day hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. “So I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it,” Trump continued. “I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said, ‘Let me take it’ — it was my suggestion — I said, ‘Let me take it,’ and it was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn’t catch it we’d be looking at that like a number of other drugs.” “You’re not going to pay for it,” he said. “It wasn’t your fault that this happened, it was China’s fault and China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country. China’s going to pay a big price for what they’ve done to the world, so just remember that.”

Joe Biden responded in his usual feckless way to the president’s remarks. He tried to appear thoughtful in his delivery.

“Gotta think before I speak on this one,” Biden told reporters near his Delaware home. “I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with COVID like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died. I think it’s a tragedy.”

While questions arise as to how the biotechnology company that produces the antibody cocktail, Regeneron, can provide it for free, the company says it has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization (EUA). If granted, Regeneron agrees to provide it at no cost to patients.

“Under our agreement with the U.S. government for the initial doses of REGN-COV2, if an EUA is granted the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution,” the statement said. “At this time, there are doses available for approximately 50,000 patients, and we expect to have doses available for 300,000 patients in total within the next few months.

I’ll end with this – Jane Fonda has brought back her fitness video days with a get out the vote exercise tape with a few of her celebrity friends. I’m sorry, America.

“Hello class, we’re bringing back the movement. We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race,” says Fonda in the clip that dropped on the final day of registration to vote on Monday. “Let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote!”

