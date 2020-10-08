https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-vows-medication-used-to-treat-his-covid-19-will-soon-be-available-free-to-seniors

President Donald Trump released a video message aimed at America’s senior citizens on Thursday, wherein he promised them that medication used to treat him for the coronavirus would soon be available to them for no charge.

What are the details?

“So, to my favorite people in the world, the seniors,” the president began. “I’m a senior, I know you don’t know that, nobody knows that, maybe you don’t have to tell ’em, but I’m a senior. We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China. China will pay a big price for what they did to the world and to us.”

“But we have medicines right now, and I call them a cure,” he continued. “I went to the hospital a week ago, I was very sick, and I took this medicine and it was incredible. It was incredible. I could have walked out the following day. Sooner. It was incredible the impact it had. And we’re going to make that and others that are similar to it, almost identical, we’re going to make them available immediately. We have an emergency use authorization use that I want to get signed immediately.”

Trump did not name the medication he was referring to, but Fox News reported that during an interview earlier in the day with Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo, “Trump touted the experimental antibody-based treatment made by Regeneron, saying ‘all I know is I had it and I was better within 24 hours. I felt perfect. I feel perfect now. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to speak to you.'”

The president also said in his video to seniors that “the [Federal Drug Administration] has moved at a level that they’ve never moved before,” claiming, “that’s because of me.”

“We’re taking care of our seniors,” Trump said. “You’re not vulnerable, but they like to say ‘the vulnerable’ — but you’re the least vulnerable — but for this one thing, you are vulnerable and so am I.”

He added, “I want you to get the same care that I got. I got incredible care at Walter Reed [Military Medical Center]. The incredible doctors, and this medicine — in particular this one medicine — was unbelievable.” The president said the medication would be available to seniors “soon,” at “no charge.”

Trump also took the opportunity to take a shot at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying of his opponent, “He just talks, it’s the same old thing. If it were up to him, you wouldn’t have this, you wouldn’t have anything near it for years. They wouldn’t be talking about anything like this. He had his chance with H1N1 swine flu and it was one of the great disasters. He didn’t know what he was doing, but I do know what I’m doing.”

