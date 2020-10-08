https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/priest-sues-california-gov-gavin-newsom-religious-lockdowns/

(USSA NEWS) – One Catholic priest has had enough of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s seemingly endless “State of Emergency” and the constitutional violations incurred with the resultant lockdown. Attorneys from the Thomas More Society have filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Newsom and 19 other state, county and municipal officials on behalf of Father Trevor Burfitt.

Burfitt oversees mission churches in Kern, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Los Angeles Counties, each of which has been severely restricted during Newsom’s seven-month lockdown of the state of California. These restrictions imposed and enforced by Newsom and the other named officials in the name of COVID-19 have severely obstructed the rights of Burfitt and others throughout California, despite the guarantees promised in the state Constitution.

The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief for the constitutional violations committed by Newsom and those under his authority throughout California. The filing states that “Newsom’s lockdown was originally supposed to be only a temporary emergency measure. However, nearly seven months later it appears that, absent judicial intervention, there will never be a ‘reopening’ to normal, pre-COVID activity, despite incontestable facts – including California’s own data…showing that the lockdown is no longer warranted and is causing far more harm than good.”

