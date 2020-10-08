https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/profs-racism-wired-american-mind/

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Fort Lewis Associate Professor of Sociology Benjamin Waddell and Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Psychology R. Nathan Pipitone argued in a recent op-ed that “racism is wired into the American mind.”

Their conclusion comes in the face of great civil unrest in America, as many have taken to the streets protesting racial inequality. Waddell and Pipitone worked together seeking to understand “how race and society influence the brain.”

They summed up their work saying, “Our respective work reveals a difficult fact regarding recent efforts to eradicate racism from U.S. society: If you’re American – regardless of the color of your skin – racism likely structures how you think.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

