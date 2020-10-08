https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-early-voting-turnout-pandemic/2020/10/08/id/991108

Americans are casting ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election at an unprecedented pace — pointing to a possible record turnout for the matchup of President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, Reuters reported.

More than 6.6 million Americans have voted so far, more than 10 times the number who had at this time in 2016, according to the United States Elections Project.

The shift has been driven by an expansion of early and mail-in voting in many states as a safe way to cast a ballot during the coronavirus pandemic — and an eagerness to weigh in on the political future of Trump, Michael McDonald of the University of Florida, who administers the project, told Reuters.

“We’ve never seen this many people voting so far ahead of an election,” McDonald told the news agency this week.

“People cast their ballots when they make up their minds, and we know that many people made up their minds long ago and already have a judgment about Trump.”

The early surge has led McDonald to predict a record turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908.

All but about a half-dozen states allow some level of early in-person voting.

The RealClear Politics national polling average for surveys conducted Sept. 22-Oct. 7 showed Biden has an almost 10-point advantage over Trump.

But the margins are much smaller in key battleground states. a Reuters/Ipsos poll found, The Hill reported, with Biden ahead of Trump in Florida by 4 percentage points, and Biden leading Trump by a 2-point margin 48%-46% in Arizona.

