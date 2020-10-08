https://americanlookout.com/report-democrat-running-for-congress-in-texas-hasnt-lived-in-the-state-for-years/

Helane Seikaly is running for Congress in the third district of Texas, yet according to recent reports, she has not even lived in the state of Texas for years.

Why does this seem to happen at least once in every election cycle? And why is it usually Democrats who have this problem?

Did they see this district as vulnerable but have no one from the area to run?

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Texas Dem House Candidate Hasn’t Lived in Texas for Years

A Texas Democratic House candidate voted as recently as last year using her parents’ Dallas address while she was living and working in California.

Helane “Lulu” Sawsan Seikaly, who is challenging Republican incumbent Van Taylor in Texas’s Third Congressional District, worked in California until at least last year as an attorney for a Sacramento-based law firm and as a professor at the University of California Davis. Using an address linked to her parents, however, Seikaly voted in Texas in both 2016 and 2018, public records show.

A couple of weeks after filing to run for the House last December, Seikaly switched her registration from Dallas to Collin County, Texas.

Seikaly, who is casting herself as somebody who “understands the challenges facing North Texans,” has downplayed her recent residency in California. She makes no mention of it on her campaign website.

But her work history, including for a law firm that boasts “deep roots in California,” raises questions as to why she continued to vote in Texas rather than in the Golden State, and the perception that Seikaly returned to Texas only to launch a congressional bid could prove a stumbling block on the campaign trail.

She is also anti-Trump. What a shock.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/En1ooysErj — Team Lulu (@TeamLuluHQ) October 8, 2020

This woman is running to be another member of the squad.

Don’t let her win.

(Image:Source)

