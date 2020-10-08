https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-others-identified-one-fraudulent-characteristics-recent-garbage-polls-radical-left/

Recent polls released by entities like CNN are garbage. We all know it. Below are some reasons why.

CNN and a few other far-left media outlets have VP Joe Biden leading President Trump in the race for the 2020 election. Clearly something is wrong with these polls.

Rush Limbaugh recently shared on the recent polls coming out that are outrageous if not fraudulent. Townhall reported:

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh zeroed-in on how these pollsters are picking their GOP samples. To no one’s shock, they’re skewing these surveys by overloading it with suburban Republican voters who are more hostile to Trump. And of course, they averse to sampling rural Republicans who are die-hard Trump supporters. In essence, the ‘R-split’ are pretty much soft Democrats at this point, as suburban voters are notoriously squishy with zero backbone.

Political commentator Larry Schweikart believes that the polls used by some of the extreme polling companies are so extreme when compared to more reasonable polling because they are selecting locations unfavorable to the President in their Republican samples:

1) contd. . . zip codes with blue-collar Trump-type DemoKKKrat voters. 2) In this way, they can “claim” to have legit D/R splits (which as we know are STILL about +5 to +9 D), but in fact they are getting the most Trump-hostile Rs and eliminating the most Trump-friendly Ds. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 28, 2020

Schweikart summarizes that the polling companies can get away with fraudulent polling again because the media will never call them out for their corrupt representations:

4) contd . . . get away with this a second time is that they believe the Hoax News media will cover for them; that if they blow it badly again, no one will call them to account (among the “bigs”); and so they are safe in mis-polling a second time. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 28, 2020

Same thing different election.

