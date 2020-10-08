https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-largest-virtual-rally-radio-history-coming/

Talk radio celebrity Rush Limbaugh says it’s going to be the “largest virtual rally in radio history.”

And it will be during his show time on Friday.

That, he said in an announcement on his program on Thursday, will be when President Donald Trump will be on hand.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

Details for how Americans would be able to submit questions for the president were to be posted on his website later.

It was only about a week earlier that Limbaugh made the invitation.

It came at the time the president was diagnosed with COVID-19. He spent a couple days in a hospital and then returned to his work in the Oval office.

“Who says that Trump’s gonna stay off the trail? Trump could call this show anytime he wants. If Trump wants to do a virtual rally on this show, he could call right now,” Limbaugh said at the time. “If the president wants to address the nation, he could call right now. He could call into this program and say whatever he wants to say right now. I’m hereby offering: If the president wants to do a rally, ’cause he can’t go to a rally.”

Limbaugh said that if Trump “wants to do a nationwide rally on the most-listen-to radio talk show in the country, he’s got an open invitation to come here.”

“But if he doesn’t do that, who’s to say he won’t arrange a rally somewhere with a bunch of gigantic screens? I don’t think he’s gonna be invisible for 10 days or whatever length of time the quarantine is,” he said.

“I think it’s 10, maybe 14 days. But with the marvels of modern technology, he doesn’t have to remain invisible in any way, shape, manner, or form. I’ll tell you something else, folks. You circle back here to Amy Coney Barrett. We’ve got the perfect — the absolute perfect reason — to cancel the hearings and go ahead and confirm her. COVID-19!”

He confirmed: “Like if he wants to call in here anytime, he can. If he wants to use this program to do a radio rally, he is more than welcome to — and I’m gonna find a way to reach out to the White House and extend this invitation formally.”

