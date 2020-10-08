https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-trump-hold-virtual-rally-show-friday/

Rush Limbaugh announced on Thursday’s radio show that President Trump will participate in a virtual rally on the program Friday. Limbaugh did not give details as to how long or in what hour of the noon-to 3 p.m. Eastern time show Trump will appear. Limbaugh invited listeners to submit questions for Trump. Limbaugh extended the invitation to Trump to hold a virtual rally on his show last Friday when the President had to cancel his campaign rallies after becoming infected with the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Limbaugh made the announcement in a recorded message as he is having cancer treatment this week.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief President Donald Trump will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in, you don’t want to miss this. It’ll be special. And I am really looking forward to it. Now later today folks we’re gonna be posting more details on the Rush Limbaugh website and on the Rush Limbaugh Facebook page, so keep a sharp eye out there. And you know what? There’s gonna be a special inbox set up for you to send your questions for President Trump. So be thinking of things you’d like to ask him today and then get ready for the largest virtual rally in radio history tomorrow.”

Transcribed by TGP.

