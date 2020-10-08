https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rushlimbaugh-trump-virtualdebate-virtualrally/2020/10/08/id/991067

President Trump will host a ”virtual rally” on The Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday to generate support in the closing weeks until the presidential election, according to The Hill.

During a pre-recorded announcement, the radio host, whose show pulls in 15.5 million listeners each day, said that listeners can send in questions for Trump.

”I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said on his show Thursday afternoon. ”It will be special, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Trump has announced he will resume campaigning following his positive test for coronavirus last week. Since that time, he suspended his scheduled campaign appearances.

”I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said in an interview on Fox Business, adding, ”I’m not going to waste my time with a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, that is ridiculous.”

Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The planned in-person debate scheduled for next week was moved online to curb the spread of coronavirus.

