https://mediarightnews.com/kathy-griffin-after-trump-announces-possible-saturday-rally-i-kinda-wanna-watch-to-see-him-croak/

President Trump announced in an interview tonight with Sean Hannity that he’s planning a possible rally Saturday in Florida.

BREAKING: Trump says he’s planning rally Saturday in Florida — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2020

Comedian Kathy Griffin apparently was tuning into the interview and tweeted out, “I kinda wanna watch trump’s rally Saturday night to see him croak.”

I kinda wanna watch trump’s rally Saturday night to see him croak. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 9, 2020

Griffin later tweeted out, “Trump on hannity hocking up phlegm balls, coughing and accusing Biden/Harris of wanting buildings to have ‘tiny windows because of the environment’ #25thAmendment.”

Trump on hannity hocking up phlegm balls, coughing and accusing Biden/Harris of wanting buildings to have “tiny windows because of the environment”#25thAmendment — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 9, 2020

Prior to those two tweets, she tweeted out about the vice president, saying that she keeps “refreshing to see if Pence has Covid.”

I keep refreshing to see if Pence has Covid. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 9, 2020