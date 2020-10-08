https://mediarightnews.com/kathy-griffin-after-trump-announces-possible-saturday-rally-i-kinda-wanna-watch-to-see-him-croak/

President Trump announced in an interview tonight with Sean Hannity that he’s planning a possible rally Saturday in Florida.

Comedian Kathy Griffin apparently was tuning into the interview and tweeted out, “I kinda wanna watch trump’s rally Saturday night to see him croak.”

Griffin later tweeted out, “Trump on hannity hocking up phlegm balls, coughing and accusing Biden/Harris of wanting buildings to have ‘tiny windows because of the environment’ #25thAmendment.”

Prior to those two tweets, she tweeted out about the vice president, saying that she keeps “refreshing to see if Pence has Covid.”

