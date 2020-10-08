https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/karen-pence-mask-debate-douglas-emhoff/2020/10/08/id/991073

Second lady Karen Pence’s maskless walk on stage after the vice presidential debate raised eyebrows Wednesday night, but her office said that was the agreed upon plan.

“Second Lady Karen followed an agreement established between both campaigns prior to the debate,” Karen Pence spokeswoman Kara Brooks wrote in a statement to The Hill. “Both sides agreed that the spouses would remove their masks when they walked onto the stage at the end of the debate.”

But the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Douglas Emhoff, conspicuously left his mask on for his walk on stage after the debate.

It should be noted second lady Karen Pence was wearing a mask in the audience during the debate, as mandated by the Presidential Commission on Debates.

All of the parties tested negative for COVID-19 before the debate.

